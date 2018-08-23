© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dana Loesch: It's All About Entering the Country Legally
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • August 23, 2018
"To say that people don't like immigrants or to say that Republicans or conservatives are anti-immigrant is a horrible, vulgar argument that hides the truth of a political entity that doesn't care about border security and doesn't care enough about the safety of the citizens they swear to protect." —Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.