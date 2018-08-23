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How to easily make your own almond milk with Dr. Jodie A. Dashore
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20 views • August 23, 2018
Dr. Jodie A. Dashore demonstrates how to easily (and quickly!) make your own almond milk - free of all the gums found in commercial almond milk. (Ingredients: 1/2 c. soaked almonds; 4 dates (pitted); 2 c. water). Dr. Dashore also shares ancient wisdom (how the gifts you carry in this lifetime are meant for others, not for you); on being raised vegan in India; and the benefits of sprouting. For more on Dr. Dashore and the Bioregulatory Medicine Institute, visit https://www.brmi.online.
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