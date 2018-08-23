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TecHistory ... 2017 ... The worlds oldest discovered computer, not oldest computer . . .
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21 views • August 23, 2018
It kept track of the sun, moon and planets, its gears set to prime numbers. The problem is, our official history is so out of time and place, it teaches humanity-as-serial-progression, rather than following our histories derived from Sumerian cuneiform tablets, which specify humanity's ET and which formed the basis for the Kolbrin [Welsh] language, Egyptian and Hebrew.
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