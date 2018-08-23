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How to Safely Replace Silver Fillings
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26 views • August 23, 2018
The main ingredient in “silver” fillings is actually mercury - one of the most toxic materials known to man. Dr. Yuko Torigoe, DMD, AIAOMT (http://www.harmonyboston.com) demonstrates IAOMT's SMART protocol (Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique) for safely replacing silver fillings. For more on bioregulatory medicine, visit https://www.brmi.online. For more on the SMART protocol, visit https://iaomt.org.
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