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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Trumps UK Visit | Thailand Cave Rescue
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11 views • August 23, 2018
We're discussing Presidents Trump visit to the UK and the absurd Baby Balloon that will make an appearance in London along with a counter balloon of Sadiq Khan. We'll also touch on the amazing cave rescue from Thailand. All the boys and their coach are safe and secured. We also recognize Thai Navy Seal Sgt. Major Saman Gunan.
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