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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Battlefield V | Net Neutrality | ADVChina |
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3 views • August 23, 2018
Great news from EA/DICE! Battlefield V is official and we'll be seeing a reveal of the game on May 23rd. Net Neutrality has passed the Senate, but will it pass the house and presidents desk? YouTuber's SerpentZA and LaoWhy86 are Vloggers covering their experience as westerners in China.
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