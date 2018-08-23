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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Walmart Impeach45 Shirts | Thailand Cave Rescue |
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3 views • August 23, 2018
We're discussing the controversy over Old Glory having distributed their merchandise in Walmart stores. The amazing story, discovery, and rescue attempt that is currently going on in Thailand. Happy Canada day and Independence day to fellow North Americans.
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