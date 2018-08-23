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The FDA does not believe in the laws of chemistry!
Health Ranger Report
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39 views • August 23, 2018
The Health Ranger explains why the FDA does not believe in the laws of chemistry and rejects cause and effect.

Learn more at Nutrients.news and FDA.news

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For more updates, visit: https://www.real.video/channel/hrreport
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nutritiondisease preventioncarbonnatural medicinehydrogenvitamin cbiochemistrycause and effecthealing nutrientsmoleculesorganic chemistry
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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