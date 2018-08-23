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EXPLICIT! - Classic! - TRUMP - ImpeachGate
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12 views • August 23, 2018
John D. - The ARMed Comic, a.k.a. A Real Man, explains this whole President Trump impeachment fucking nonsense in this hard-hitting, in your face, no holds barred comedy short like only A Real Man can.
Gather your friends, family & enemies together and watch all their heads and fucking feelings explode right before your eyes after getting clocked time and time again with history, facts and fucking logic.
Like, Comment, Share & Subscribe #1stand2nd #ARealMan #RatedARM
Guns Up Rebels!
Gather your friends, family & enemies together and watch all their heads and fucking feelings explode right before your eyes after getting clocked time and time again with history, facts and fucking logic.
Like, Comment, Share & Subscribe #1stand2nd #ARealMan #RatedARM
Guns Up Rebels!
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