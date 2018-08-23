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Introduction to the Estate Structure Course
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18 views • August 23, 2018
This course guides students through the process of creating one's own private, mission society to hold family estate assets privately and/or build an active society to complete good, sustainable works in the community and world. Status correction is not required to enter and complete this course, and you may wish to correct your status down the road when the whole notion is more clearly understood.
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