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Power of Fasting & Prayer Part 3
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21 views • August 23, 2018
Mark Chapter 9
27 But Jesus took him by the hand, and lifted him up; and he arose.
28 And when he was come into the house, his disciples asked him privately, Why could not we cast him (devil) out?
29 And he said unto them, This kind can come forth by nothing, but by prayer and fasting.
27 But Jesus took him by the hand, and lifted him up; and he arose.
28 And when he was come into the house, his disciples asked him privately, Why could not we cast him (devil) out?
29 And he said unto them, This kind can come forth by nothing, but by prayer and fasting.
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