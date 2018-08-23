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PBS Spotlight on Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine (TCVM)
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124 views • August 23, 2018
Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine (TCVM), is often viewed as a form of complementary therapy, and is best when used in conjunction with Western Veterinary Medicine (WVM). Both TCVM and WVM have their own strengths and weaknesses. TCVM is a holistic approach that is suited to assessing the well-being of the whole patient, and treatments are generally non-invasive with few side effects.
Find a TCVM Practitioner here: http://www.tcvm.com
Find a TCVM Practitioner here: http://www.tcvm.com
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