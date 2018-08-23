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There Is A Massive Storm Of Evil Sweeping The West
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1192 views • August 23, 2018
Caolan Robertson joins Alex to discuss the persecution of white farmers in South Africa. Although the South African government claims to be against racism, they are clearly stealing land from their own white citizens.
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