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America's Current Predicament - The NDAA
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19 views • August 22, 2018
Are you wondering why we are in such dire straits? Why our basic, God given human rights are being violated daily? While the NDAA is in effect, the U.S. Constitution can be ignored.
Please watch this insightful discussion of the Obama years, and the tragedy that has been brought upon our nation.
Visit http://centexpatriots.com for more information
Please watch this insightful discussion of the Obama years, and the tragedy that has been brought upon our nation.
Visit http://centexpatriots.com for more information
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