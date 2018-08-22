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EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Interview Reveals DNC’s Collaboration With Ukraine To Take Down Trump
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2282 views • August 22, 2018
Lee Stranahan presents audio from an interview he conducted with Ukrainian national Andrii Telizhenko who claims former DNC contractor Alexandra Chalupa attempted to collaborate with Ukraine for dirt on then Presidential Candidate Trump.
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