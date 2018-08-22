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One Earth
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15 views • August 22, 2018
Video Short of the senseless destruction and trapping of wild life when there is no need to eat or clothe oneself.
Wildlife, animation and sayings set to background music. Video originally done 5years ago.
Wildlife, animation and sayings set to background music. Video originally done 5years ago.
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