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Fibonacci sequence patterns are found all the time in nature and all other aspects of life
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2603 views • August 22, 2018
Fibonacci sequence is found everywhere in our daily lives, as it's natures hidden code once we are able to mathematically see how these Fibonacci sequences are formed as they show up in Politics, Economics, Mathematics, Nature, Universe, Oceans, Forests, history, physics etc, everyday they enter our daily lives it's astonishing how these cycles are all around us. The sequence repeats for natural reason even in a complex world the code is all around us constantly showing up with same numbers.
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