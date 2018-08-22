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GRAND JURY REPORT : Children RAPED In Places Of Worship - Courtney Brennan
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115 views • August 22, 2018
#BREAKING: Grand jury report says children were raped in places of worship and in schools. The report says predator priests in Pittsburgh made child pornography on Diocesan property and used whips and violence against the child victims. Bishops, like Cardinal Wuerl, knew about the abuse & went to great lengths to keep it secret.
https://on.wpxi.com/2P64GTH
@C_A_N_S_T - Children Are NOT Sex Toys
https://on.wpxi.com/2P64GTH
@C_A_N_S_T - Children Are NOT Sex Toys
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