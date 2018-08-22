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Kadafi ameaçou usar migrantes contra a Europa
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4 views • August 22, 2018
"We don't know if Europe will remain an advanced and united continent or if it will be destroyed, as happened with the barbarian invasions".
Col Muammar Gaddafi has warned in Rome that Europe runs the risk of turning "black" unless the EU pays Libya at least €5 billion (£4.1 billion) a year to block the arrival of illegal immigrants from Africa.
Col Muammar Gaddafi has warned in Rome that Europe runs the risk of turning "black" unless the EU pays Libya at least €5 billion (£4.1 billion) a year to block the arrival of illegal immigrants from Africa.
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