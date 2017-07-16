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Vous ne verrez jamais ça en France. (16/07/2017)
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39 views • August 22, 2018
Doublage en Français d'un extrait d'un débat sur l'immigration comme (faute de liberté d'expression) on n'en verra jamais en France avec l'inénarrable Ann COULTER. Pour les anglophones le lien vers la vidéo intégrale : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJDice2D7nM&list=PLW4ZxH08FixdWhXmrePUUqQByBhykkyGf
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