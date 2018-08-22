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HighWire Pre-Premiere
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119 views • August 22, 2018
Del Bigtree and his wife Lee Nestor-Bigtree talk about their journey together a year after Vaxxed was released. Special Guest: Ty Bollinger of Truth About Cancer talking about his premiere of Truth About Vaccines Series. Catch HighWire Thursdays at 11am pst
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