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NCCS Jr. High Band: Land of Liberty
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May 15, 2014
Written by James Swearingen
North Clackamas Christian School's Junior High Band
Oregon City, Oregon
http://www.ncchristianschool.com
Director: Sharayah Bodnar
Ethan Brown - trombone & baritone
Anthony Filippello - clarinet
Morgan Walter - clarinet
Bryan Isherwood - alto saxophone
Eva Yankee - alto saxophone
Lauren Brown - percussion
Kylie Felix - percussion
Danica Dale - trumpet
Allen Donovan - trumpet
Lincoln Miller - trumpet
Written by James Swearingen
North Clackamas Christian School's Junior High Band
Oregon City, Oregon
http://www.ncchristianschool.com
Director: Sharayah Bodnar
Ethan Brown - trombone & baritone
Anthony Filippello - clarinet
Morgan Walter - clarinet
Bryan Isherwood - alto saxophone
Eva Yankee - alto saxophone
Lauren Brown - percussion
Kylie Felix - percussion
Danica Dale - trumpet
Allen Donovan - trumpet
Lincoln Miller - trumpet
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