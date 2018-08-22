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Politico Source Blows Hillary Russia Connection Wide Open Exposing Ukraine DNC Collusion
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1394 views • August 22, 2018
Lee Stranahan joins Alex Jones live via Skype to lay out the story blown wide open by a Politico Source which exposes Hillary Clinton's connection to Russia and the DNC's collusion with Ukraine.
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