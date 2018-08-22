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Antifa Attacks Candace Owens
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88 views • August 22, 2018
"Does it get any better than watching some entitled white chick with pink manic panic in her hair, screaming to end white supremacy through a bullhorn right into the face of a black woman... where's Jim Acosta's preening, tear-soaked poetry about this dangerous moment?" —Dana Loesch
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