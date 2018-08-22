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Introduction to Upcoming Video Series: Food as Medicine & Yard Medicine
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31 views • August 22, 2018
In this video, I will foreshadow the appearance of two upcoming video series: 1. Food as Medicine & 2. Yard Medicine. In 'Food as Medicine', I will feature one plant/food per video discussing its medicinal/health benefit, where to buy, and how to prepare. In 'Yard Medicine', I will feature one plant/herb and explore them in the field, noting their morphology, health benefits, how to prepare them and any other pertinent info.
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