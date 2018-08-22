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Traitor UK Government Trying To Take Tommy Robinson Back To Prison
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1046 views • August 22, 2018
Tommy Robinson has been released after more than 2 months in prison and now the corrupt UK government is trying to send him back on a technicality. Caolan Robertson explains the persecution that Tommy faces in the UK.
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