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Democrats Have Become Evil Like Comic Book Villains
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127 views • August 22, 2018
The Democrats and MSM are spreading the lie that Alex Jones is not being censored since he still has access to his website “InfoWars.com”, but this is a distraction from the real issue of mass censorship by Big Tech.
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