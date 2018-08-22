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Chris W. Cox on Fox News Sunday
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13 views • August 22, 2018
"We don't believe bans ever worked on anything." Chris W. Cox joins Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday to discuss the NRA's joint statement on bump stocks.
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