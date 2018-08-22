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ZZTDDMMB Promo
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6 views • August 22, 2018
Specs Wizard and Dick Furari team up to form ZZ Top's Drummers Drum Machine's Manager's Band with the debut album 'HELL YEAH' (2015). Seattle, Washington's own beat philosopher Specs Wizard gives this album his Galactic Touch as Dick Furari rages in a 'booze and pills' 3am fugue-state.
Filmed in Ballard, Seattle.
Available on Cassette Tape.
Filmed in Ballard, Seattle.
Available on Cassette Tape.
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