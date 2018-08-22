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World Exclusive! Mueller Preparing To Indict Donald Trump Jr.
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9888 views • August 22, 2018
Roger Stone reveals that Robert Mueller is about to drop the hammer on Donald Trump Jr. for a meeting in Trump tower with a Russian lawyer. This is another attempt to frame President Trump for supposed “Russian collusion” in his 2016 election victory.
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