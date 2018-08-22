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Ant Hassles Bee Gathering Pollen From Squash Flower
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7 views • August 22, 2018
One of my favorite pastimes is watching bees in my garden. In this video, an ant hassles a bee gathering pollen from one of my gigantic squash flowers. Then we are treated to some excellent preening. Civil Disobeedience is key!
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