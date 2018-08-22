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Why Bitcoin is gonna crash big...
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15 views • August 22, 2018
I explain why I believe that the bitcoin bubble is gonna burst and bitcoin is gonna crash and crash big time - at least in the long run and why this has sadly become inevitable...
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