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Professor Exposes How Intersectionality Is A Globalist Term Meant To Destroy Individualism
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1257 views • August 22, 2018
Professor Darrell Hamamoto joins Alex Jones live via Skype to expose how globalist funded knowledge, such as social science's intersectionality, is designed and disseminated to destroy ideas of individualism.
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