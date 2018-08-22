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911 Hijacked Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Cleveland
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88 views • August 22, 2018
ABC 11:50 am ..... On the morning of 9/11 a little known Cincinnati television station ran a story saying Flight 93 landed at Cleveland International Airport instead of crashing in Pennsylvania as claimed in the official government story.
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