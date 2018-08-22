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911 Shanksville Eyewitness Susan McElwain
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92 views • August 22, 2018
This uncut interview footage with Shanksville Eyewitness Susan McElwain debunks the Official Story and exposes The Histroy Channel's heavy editing of her eyewitness account. ... My question: Since Flight 93 passengers were said to have disembarked at Cleveland Ohio, why didn't ANY OF THEM TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED in public?
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