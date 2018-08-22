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911 ... 2015 ... 9/11 Airline Flight Attendant Reveals What Really Happened On 9/11
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115 views • August 22, 2018
Dan Bidondi interviews Former Airline Flight Attendant Rebekah Roth who is now a Author of "Methodical Illusion" a book that reveals untold information never told before about the Government False Flag attack on September 11th, 2001
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