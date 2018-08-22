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Globalists Set “Alex Jones Precedent” To Activate Censorship Grid
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2196 views • August 22, 2018
The MSM has been lying for months to set the “Alex Jones Statute” in order to ban other voices they disagree with. They accuse Trump of “treason” and other crimes while past administrations were not held to the same standard.
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