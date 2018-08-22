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Ann Coulter On Censorship
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43 views • August 22, 2018
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
C-SPAN / Washington Journal
Guest Ann Coulter
A caller tells Ann that the solution to
Fake News is the "Fairness Doctrine"
THIS IS HER RESPONSE:
C-SPAN / Washington Journal
Guest Ann Coulter
A caller tells Ann that the solution to
Fake News is the "Fairness Doctrine"
THIS IS HER RESPONSE:
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