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Pass the Salt Live - Just Weights and Measures 8-22-2018
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3 views • August 22, 2018
When I stand before the Supreme Being, He ain’t gonna care what the courts here said. All our flimsy excuses, lame defenses aren’t gonna matter. We’re gonna look like fools before Christ, if we aren’t courageous here. We can’t use Romans 13 as an excuse not to stand against evil in our government.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
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https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://www.patreon.com/coachdavelive
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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