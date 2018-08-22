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Facebook bans me for hate speech for critizizing racism
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12 views • August 22, 2018
Someone kept posting videos on Facebook by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, attacking Christianity. So I responded to the video in a post, criticizing the Nation of Islam for their racism, segregation and religious intolerance - and of course immediately got banned for "Hate Speech" even though my post made it very clear that I am precisely AGAINST racism of any kind!
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