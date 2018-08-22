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COCONUT OIL IS ‘PURE POISON,’ SAYS HARVARD PROFESSOR
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2632 views • August 22, 2018
Karin Michels, professor of the department of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, explained recently during a lecture at the University of Freiburg, Germany, that—regardless of the advice peddled by unqualified and self-appointed online health gurus—consuming coconut oil carries a raft of health risks.
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