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Iconoclast: What is a Nation or a Country?
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8 views • August 22, 2018
A country is a geographical grouping of people united under a common government. A nation is a group of people united by a single culture, language and set of traditions. It is possible for multiple nations to exist within a country. America was founded as a Country made of original English colonies and different nations within them. It was founded as a hodgepodge of people uniting under a single governing system: the Federal Government.
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