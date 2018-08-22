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My review and analysis of Red Dawn (1984)
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19 views • August 22, 2018
What is the 1984 home invasion - ahm I mean homeland invasion movie Red Dawn really about? My review and analysis of this cold war gem of a movie that will leave you increasingly puzzled as to whom to root for... but be that as it may; go Wolverines!
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