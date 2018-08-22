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The Sh!thole City Series by Paul Joseph Watson
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684 views • August 22, 2018
There are other videos and reports of what's happened to San Francisco, but Pauls' videos have a sense of timed humor along with hard hitting truth, making many of Pauls' videos my choice when deciding what to share.
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