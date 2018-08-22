© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Forecaster thriller movie can a computer predict the world economy
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • August 22, 2018
Martin Armstrong is a world famous economic forecaster and hedge fund owner who developed a computer AI modelling system using Quantum computing to determine the rise and fall of nations with cycles based on PI (3.14) once the government knew he could predict with pin point accuracy, corrupt government officials wanted the source code of his models HE REFUSED! the CIA does not like it when you say no to them. https://forecaster-movie.com/en/the-movie/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.