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SETH RICH Bombshell Mad Deep Episode 1 - LIZ Crokin
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105 views • August 22, 2018
Liz is stating much of what I have:
The MSM are the PROPAGANDA ARM of the (((SCUMBAGS)))
There is an EMBARGO on even the mention of CHILD TRAFFICKING, much less that the majority of 'celebrities' and the 'elite' are BABY RAPING ADRENOCHROME JUNKIES, driven insane by the enactment of SESTA
Seth Rich was MURDERED for leaking; not via network, no Russians involved
BREAKING: Donna #SILVERBACK Brazile was at the hospital!
The MSM are the PROPAGANDA ARM of the (((SCUMBAGS)))
There is an EMBARGO on even the mention of CHILD TRAFFICKING, much less that the majority of 'celebrities' and the 'elite' are BABY RAPING ADRENOCHROME JUNKIES, driven insane by the enactment of SESTA
Seth Rich was MURDERED for leaking; not via network, no Russians involved
BREAKING: Donna #SILVERBACK Brazile was at the hospital!
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