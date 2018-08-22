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Fmr Dutch Banker ITNJ Seating - Ronald Bernard
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60 views • August 22, 2018
Ronald Bernard goes over the slave system, vaccines and how they damage our immune system, how he was abused as a child and much more critical information the world needs to know, please seed as long as possible at least to a ratio of 1.100.
Please burn this video to DVDs or put it on USB thumbdrives and give them out to your friends, family and others, get the word out anyway you can.
#CANST - Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Please burn this video to DVDs or put it on USB thumbdrives and give them out to your friends, family and others, get the word out anyway you can.
#CANST - Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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