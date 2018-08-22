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Full Show - Rick and Morty Co-Creator Likes to Rape Baby Dolls - TruNews
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115 views • August 22, 2018
Today on TruNews we use America’s most popular Comedy series Rick and Morty to expose the depths of debauchery that America has reached, as mainstreaming sins like child pedophilia have placed our nation on par with the evil described in Babylon.
Air date 8/21/18.
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
@C_A_N_S_T - Children Are NOT Sex Toys
Air date 8/21/18.
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
@C_A_N_S_T - Children Are NOT Sex Toys
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