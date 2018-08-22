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Horst Mahler's last public speech in Germany, April 9, 2017 (English speak by Alfred Schaefer)
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66 views • August 22, 2018
Hors Mahler describes his imprisonment under the provisional legal system in Germany, his declining health and the way is has worsened lately.
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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