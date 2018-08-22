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Horst Mahler has fled Germany now seeking political asylum, April 19, 2017 (English subtitles)
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24 views • August 22, 2018
The German rights activist Horst Mahler has decided to end further attacks on his health from the provisional legal system in Germany by leaving.
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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